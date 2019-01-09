Home Cities Mumbai

BEST workers' union strike: Mumbai Central Railway to run extra trains

Soon after the strike was called, Western Railway came to the rescue of commuters and pressed in more trains for the convenience of the Mumbaikars.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Central Railway will run extra trains on Wednesday to ensure commuters don't face inconvenience amid the indefinite Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply Transport (BEST) workers' union strike.

BEST employees began their indefinite strike from Monday midnight as their demand for merging of BEST budget with 'A' budget of BMC has not been met. They are also seeking resolution of the issue of employee service residences and recruitment. When the talks with the authorities failed, the employees resorted to the strike.

Soon after the strike was called, Western Railway came to the rescue of commuters and pressed in more trains for the convenience of the Mumbaikars.

The detailed timings of additional services provided by the Central Railway are here:

Mainline:

Thane (TNA) departure at 13.44 hours and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station (CSMT) arrival at 14.40 hours.

CSMT departure at 14.49 hours and Kalyan (KYN) arrival at 16.15 hours.

Harbour line:

Vashi (VSH) departure at 13.44 hours and CSMT arrival at 14.32 hours.

CSMT departure at 14.45 hours and Panvel (PNVL) arrival at 16.05 hours.

Some buses have been pressed into services by Maharashtra government, following which, bus drivers were instructed to wear helmet while driving to ensure their safety.

Office goers faced immense problem after the BEST buses remained off roads on Tuesday.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Tuesday claimed that 40 buses have been pressed into service in the metropolis to avoid inconvenience. 

