Home Cities Mumbai

Shripad Joshi resigns after row over invitation to Nayantara Sahgal

The resignation follows allegations against him in the row over cancellation of an invitation to Sahitya Acadamy award winner writer Nayantara Sahagal.

Published: 09th January 2019 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Nayantara Sahgal | EPS

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: President on Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, the parent body of yearly Marathi literary conference, resigned from his post on Wednesday (Jan 09).

The resignation follows allegations against him in the row over cancellation of an invitation to Sahitya Acadamy award winner writer Nayantara Sahagal. Joshi had stated that the process of inviting the guest of honour for the inaugural function is carried out by the local organisers while blaming the local organization for the goof up inviting and then cancelling the invitation to Sahagal.

However, Chairman of organizing committee Dr Ramakant Kolte had refuted the allegations on Tuesday while blaming Joshi for the goof up. Joshi had sent the email to Sahagal cancelling her invitation, Kolte said. Joshi sent his resignation to Vidarbha Sahitya Mahamandal on Wednesday. Vice-president of Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal Vidya Deodhar is likely to take over Joshi's charge today, sources have said. Meanwhile, the decision regarding new guest of honor hasn't been made as yet. It is likely to be made in a meeting tomorrow, Kotle said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal Marathi literary conference Nayantara Sahagal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp