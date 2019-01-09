Shripad Joshi resigns after row over invitation to Nayantara Sahgal

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: President on Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, the parent body of yearly Marathi literary conference, resigned from his post on Wednesday (Jan 09).

The resignation follows allegations against him in the row over cancellation of an invitation to Sahitya Acadamy award winner writer Nayantara Sahagal. Joshi had stated that the process of inviting the guest of honour for the inaugural function is carried out by the local organisers while blaming the local organization for the goof up inviting and then cancelling the invitation to Sahagal.

However, Chairman of organizing committee Dr Ramakant Kolte had refuted the allegations on Tuesday while blaming Joshi for the goof up. Joshi had sent the email to Sahagal cancelling her invitation, Kolte said. Joshi sent his resignation to Vidarbha Sahitya Mahamandal on Wednesday. Vice-president of Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal Vidya Deodhar is likely to take over Joshi's charge today, sources have said. Meanwhile, the decision regarding new guest of honor hasn't been made as yet. It is likely to be made in a meeting tomorrow, Kotle said.