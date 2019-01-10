Home Cities Mumbai

BEST indefinite strike enters third day, Central Railway runs extra trains

They are seeking resolution of the issue of employee service residences and recruitment. When the talks with the authorities failed, the employees resorted to the strike.

By ANI

MUMBAI: As the indefinite strike by Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) employees entered its third day on Thursday, the Central Railway has decided to run extra sub-services to cater to the demands of commuters who struggle to reach their workplace on time.

"In view of BEST buses strike Mumbai Division will run extra sub-services. Main line - Thane dep 13.44hrs and CSMT arrival 14.40hrs. CSMT dep 14.49hrs. Kalyan arrival 16.15hrs. Harbour line- Vashi dep 13.44hrs. CSMT arrival 14.32hrs. CSMT dep 14.45hrs and Panvel arrival 16.05," CPRO Central Railways said in a statement on Thursday.

At least 32,000 employees of Mumbai's civic transport from a long time have been demanding for merging of BEST budget with 'A' budget of BMC. They are also seeking resolution of the issue of employee service residences and recruitment. When the talks with the authorities failed, the employees resorted to the strike.

BEST, the lifeline of Mumbai has a fleet size of as many as 3200 buses. It the second largest transport system in the metropolis after local trains which ferry more than 70 lakh commuters on daily basis. 

