BEST workers' strike: Bombay HC issues notices, hearing tomorrow 

Thousands of workers of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the civic transport undertaking, are on strike since Tuesday for various demands, including salary hike.

Bombay High Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court issued notices Thursday to the Maharashtra government, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the BEST Workers' Union over a PIL against the ongoing strike of employees of the civic bus service.

A bench of Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice N M Jamdar posted the matter for a further hearing Friday.

The public interest litigation filed by lawyer Datta Mane urged the court to pass interim orders directing BEST workers to call off the strike immediately.

The petitioner also urged the court to direct the state authorities to constitute a committee to look into BEST workers' demands.

Saying that the strike is causing inconvenience to over 50 lakh commuters in the megapolis, Mane sought an urgent hearing.

