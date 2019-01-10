Mumbai woman visits ATM twice a day for 17 days to catch defrauder

By Online Desk

A Mumbai woman has caught a history-sheeter, who defrauded her at an ATM kiosk outside the Bandra railway station, after a 17-day effort.

Rehana Shaikh, a resident of Wadala, made visits to the said ATM kiosk every day on her way to and from work. Her effort finally paid off on January 4 when Bhupendra Mishra, the 36-year-old accused, showed up at the spot again. He was nabbed by a police team, who reached the spot following a tip-off from Rehana.

On interrogation, Mishra admitted to his involvement in the crime and further investigation proved that he had committed similar offences in different parts of the city.

On December 18 last year, Mishra entered the ATM counter while Rehana was in the middle of a transaction and claimed that the machine was malfunctioning, and hence she needs to go to kiosk elsewhere. Believing him, Rehana left the counter but soon got a text alert on her phone that RS 10,000 has been withdrawn from her account. She rushed back to the ATM booth, but by the time she reached Mishra had already fled the scene.

According to police, Mishra would note people's PIN numbers while standing in the queues at ATM counters. He would enter the kiosk while a customer is about to begin transaction. He will tell the user that the machine is defunct and try to convince him/her to leave to look for another machine. If the party leaves the ongoing transaction midway without pressing the "cancel" button, Mishra would resume the process using the PIN which he has already noted and escape with the withdrawn money, a TOI report said.