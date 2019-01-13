Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai: Two Nigerian nationals arrested with cocaine worth Rs 6.3 crore

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch Saturday arrested two foreign nationals with 1.005 kilograms of high-quality cocaine worth Rs 6.3 crore in the illicit market, police said.

An official said the men, who were nabbed by the ANC's Bandra Unit from Amboli in Andheri West, are members of an international drug syndicate.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande identified the two as Nigerian nationals Daniel Ifeanyichukwu Ezieke (38) and John James Fransis (35).

Lande said the two are part of an international drug cartel and added that a hunt for their local contacts was underway.

