Thane city police logs 63 percent crime detection rate in 2018

By PTI

THANE: The city police have recorded a crime detection rate at 63 per cent for the year 2018 in the police commissionerate limits, an uptick of five per cent from 2017, as per a report. Out of the total 12,439 crimes registered under various heads in 2018, a total of 7,833 cases were successfully solved by the police, Thane police commissionerate stated in its annual report.

In 2017, the crime detection percentage for the Thane commissionarate region stood at 58 per cent, it stated. There are total 35 police stations that fall under five zones in the Thane police commissionarate limits.

Thane Police Commissionerate comprises four Municipal Corporations (Thane, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, and Kalyan-Dombivali) and two Muncipal Councils (Ambarnath and Badlapur) besides a number of small villages. Out of 108 murder cases, 102 cases have been cracked by the police.

Similarly, out of 307 cases of rape registered during the given period (2018), 288 cases have been solved, it stated. The number of successful investigations into the attempt to murder cases stood at 136 out of a total of 141 cases. Other crimes included molestation, dacoity, burglary, kidnapping, assault on public servants, abetment to suicide, death due to negligent and rash driving.

However, close scrutiny of the report reveals that the police have faltered in cracking burglary cases during the period. The detection percentage recorded for burglaries stood at poor 41 per cent.

Out of the total 1,222 such cases, only 497 cases have been detected, as per the report. Thane, a city with a population of over 18 lakh, is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Mumbai, the financial capital of India, and Navi Mumbai, another most developed city, lie on the border of Thane. The Central and Western Railway tracks go through Thane.