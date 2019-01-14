Home Cities Mumbai

BEST employees' strike enters day 7, private cabs in Mumbai get costlier

Mumbai's civic transport, comprising a workforce of 32,000 people, have been demanding the merger of BEST budget with 'A' budget of BMC.

Published: 14th January 2019 12:26 PM

BEST employees strike

Dharavai BEST depot wears a deserted look as employees strike enters seventh day. (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: There seems to be no end to woes of lakhs of people residing in Mumbai, as an indefinite strike called by employees of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) entered the seventh day on Monday.

Mumbai's civic transport, comprising a workforce of 32,000 people, have been demanding the merger of BEST budget with 'A' budget of BMC. They are also seeking resolution of the issue of employee service residences and recruitment. When the talks with the authorities failed, the employees resorted to the strike.

Narrating his ordeal, Pramod Arjun Yadav, a conductor in BEST stated, "This strike is posing a lot of problems for us to run a household. The state government must intervene and find out a solution on the same. We are getting less salary than the average."

"The administration is not paying our salaries on time. It because of the corruption. Some of us have not even received the refunds for our bills. We will keep sitting on strike until our demands are met," claimed another employee.

In the wake of the ongoing strike, locals in Mumbai are forced to bear the brunt of higher fares as they now have to opt for a private taxi or an autorickshaw to commute. Moreover, rides to busy areas such as Churchgate, Lower Parel, BKC, Andheri, and Goregaon are costing more than the rest of the places.

BEST, the lifeline of Mumbai has a fleet size of as many as 3200 buses. It the second largest transport system in the metropolis after local trains which ferry more than 70 lakh commuters on a daily basis.

TAGS
BEST Employees strike Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport private cabs in Mumbai

