Central Railway local train gets blue indicator to warn commuters in Mumbai

The Mumbai suburban network faces a perennial problem of people trying to board at the last moment or when the train has picked up speed while departing stations.

Published: 14th January 2019 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai local train

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Central Railway has installed a blue indicator light at the entrance of a suburban train coach as a pilot project to warn passengers not to board trains on the verge of departing.

The Mumbai suburban network, among the largest in the world with over 75 lakh daily commuters, faces a perennial problem of people trying to board at the last moment or when the train has picked up speed while departing stations.

"We will monitor the performance of the new blue light visual indicator. Based on commuter feedback, a decision would be taken on installing it in more coaches," said Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer of CR.

He said the indicator switches on to warn passengers that boarding a train from thereon is unsafe, adding that the mechanism is linked to the train guard's beat signal which tells the train's motorman to proceed ahead.

The indicator mechanism was developed at CR's Kurla Carshed, he informed.

Mumbai Mumbai local train

