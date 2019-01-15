Home Cities Mumbai

BEST bus strike continues even after Bombay High Court directives

A division bench of Bombay High Court headed by Chief Justice Naresh Patil had directed the union to decide on whether to continue with the strike and posted the PIL for final hearing on Wednesday.

Published: 15th January 2019 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court (File | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Even after directives from the Bombay High Court to end the strike, BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport employee union leader Shashank Rao on Tuesday indicated that the strike shall continue as the authorities haven't paid heed to any of their demands.

"The report of high powered committee appointed by the court was placed before the court today. But, id didn't mention anything about our prime demand of merging the BEST with the BMC. The whole thing appears to be an orchestrated drama for privatization of the BEST and hence we shall continue with our protest," Rao said while addressing a meeting of BEST workers at Wadala depot in the evening.

"This is the biggest of the BEST strike since 1947. In 1982 there was seven-day strike. We are not happy to go on strike. But, we have to do it to save the BEST," Rao added.

Earlier in the day, a division bench of Bombay High Court headed by Chief Justice Naresh Patil had directed the union to decide on whether to continue with the strike and posted the PIL for final hearing on Wednesday.

"BEST is willing to give 10-point pay upgrade from February 2019, without arrears, if the union calls back the strike. Arrears will be discussed separately. Other demands will also be negotiated and considered," the BEST counsel had told the court.

However, according to Rao, their demand was that of 20 per cent pay hike and the offer didn't mention anything on their prime demand of merger. The court said that a consensus should be reached through discussion.

"We have given a platform to negotiate. You can continue discussions. Now that BEST has come forward with an interim offer of increment and has assured all the other demands will be considered, you can decide on withdrawing strike," Justice Patil said.

Meanwhile, the MSRTC provided more buses for ferrying commuters across the city in place of the BEST buses as 32,000 BEST employees on strike have kept 3,200 BEST buses off roads for eighth day in a row. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • A suffering commuter
    Granted they have their salaries to increase but not at the cost of commuters suffering. I feel everyone should just file a case against the BEST Union for the agony and trauma caused due to having to suffer travelling in already crowded trains and overcharging cabs and claim compensation from the union and the BEST as a whole. What they fail to understand is during their absence
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp