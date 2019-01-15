BEST bus strike continues even after Bombay High Court directives

Abhijit Mulye By

MUMBAI: Even after directives from the Bombay High Court to end the strike, BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport employee union leader Shashank Rao on Tuesday indicated that the strike shall continue as the authorities haven't paid heed to any of their demands.

"The report of high powered committee appointed by the court was placed before the court today. But, id didn't mention anything about our prime demand of merging the BEST with the BMC. The whole thing appears to be an orchestrated drama for privatization of the BEST and hence we shall continue with our protest," Rao said while addressing a meeting of BEST workers at Wadala depot in the evening.

"This is the biggest of the BEST strike since 1947. In 1982 there was seven-day strike. We are not happy to go on strike. But, we have to do it to save the BEST," Rao added.

Earlier in the day, a division bench of Bombay High Court headed by Chief Justice Naresh Patil had directed the union to decide on whether to continue with the strike and posted the PIL for final hearing on Wednesday.

"BEST is willing to give 10-point pay upgrade from February 2019, without arrears, if the union calls back the strike. Arrears will be discussed separately. Other demands will also be negotiated and considered," the BEST counsel had told the court.

However, according to Rao, their demand was that of 20 per cent pay hike and the offer didn't mention anything on their prime demand of merger. The court said that a consensus should be reached through discussion.

"We have given a platform to negotiate. You can continue discussions. Now that BEST has come forward with an interim offer of increment and has assured all the other demands will be considered, you can decide on withdrawing strike," Justice Patil said.

Meanwhile, the MSRTC provided more buses for ferrying commuters across the city in place of the BEST buses as 32,000 BEST employees on strike have kept 3,200 BEST buses off roads for eighth day in a row.