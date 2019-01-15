Home Cities Mumbai

Bombay HC to issue orders on stir end; MNS starts agitation

The high-powered committee trying to negotiate with the union too submitted its report to the court on Monday after which, the court said it would issue an appropriate order.

Published: 15th January 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Bombay High Court (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court is expected to give “appropriate orders” on Tuesday to end the seven-day strike of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses in the city as the corporation’s workers’ union and the Maharashtra government failed to reach any agreement before the court on Monday. 

Meanwhile, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) started an agitation to pressurise the authorities to end the strike early. MNS workers stopped work on Coastal Road at Worli in the morning, the Metro 3 work at Girgaum and also tried to disrupt services of other transport services like the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) plying in Mumbai. 

The bench of Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice NM Jamdar, before whom the PIL was being heard, expressed displeasure over the stand of the employee unions and said “things cannot continue as they are”. 

While the state government wanted the union to end the strike and come forward for negotiations, the union continued their demands for salary hike stating that the employees of BEST undertaking get a salary lower than that of the sweepers in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and they would think about going back to work only if they were convinced that the authorities were going to address the issue on a priority basis.

The high-powered committee trying to negotiate with the union too submitted its report to the court on Monday after which, the court said it would issue an appropriate order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp