Mumbai girl hangs herself after being scolded for mobile phone addiction

MUMBAI: A 14-year-old girl died at the city's KEM hospital on Sunday after battling for life for three days. The girl, a resident of BDD Chawl in Bhoiwada in central Mumbai, had attempted suicide. The police did not disclose the girl's name as she was a minor.

Last Wednesday, after the girl's mother scolded her for watching videos on the mobile phone all the time, she locked herself in the bathroom.

"When she didn't come out after a long time, her parents checked and after they broke the bathroom door, they found her hanging from the ceiling pipe," said Ramchandra Jadhav, Sr. Inspector (Bhoiwada) who added that she was rushed to the government-run KEM hospital where she died during treatment. Further investigations are on.

According to her family members, the girl would be glued to her mobile phone, watching as well as uploading videos using a popular video-editing app.

