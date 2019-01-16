Home Cities Mumbai

No end to commuter woes as BEST bus strike in Mumbai continues

Over 32,000 BEST employees have been on strike since January 8 over their various demands, including pay hike, revision of pay grade for junior level employee among others. 

Published: 16th January 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

BEST strike

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses parked at the Wadala depot during the 8th consecutive day of the strike in Mumbai Tuesday Jan 15 2019. | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Commuters in Mumbai continued to suffer as the BEST bus strike entered the ninth day on Wednesday with the workers' union rejecting the management's '10-step increment' proposal to end the stalemate.

All eyes will now be on the Bombay High Court which is hearing the case related to the strike, the longest such protest in the history of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST).

Over 32,000 BEST employees have been on strike since January 8 over their various demands, including pay hike, revision of pay grade for junior level employees, and merger of loss-making BEST's budget with that of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The HC had on Tuesday directed the BEST workers' union to take a final decision on the withdrawal of its ongoing strike and inform the court on Wednesday.

The direction came after the BEST told the court that it was willing to implement the redressal measure suggested by the state government's high-powered committee on granting an interim pay hike to its employees.

The high-powered committee, headed by chief secretary, has recommended, among other things, that subject to the strike being called off, as an interim measure, workers be granted a '10-step increase' in salary for about 15,000 employees in a time-bound manner.

However, BEST workers' union leader Shashank Rao rejected the proposal on Tuesday.

The union was adamant on its demand of merging BEST's budget with that of its parent body BMC.

A senior BEST official said the government was seriously considering the demand.

"The high-powered committee is giving a serious thought to merge both the budgets. A decision on this is likely to come soon," an official said.

Meanwhile, commuters continued to face hardships due to the strike, even as the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) deployed its buses to minimise their woes.

A BEST driver apologised to commuters for the inconvenience, but also appealed them to understand the problems faced by the bus employees.

"We have been financially distressed since the last few years. We had no option but to resort to this (strike). But we are hopeful that this will end," he said. Some commuters also took to social media to express their anger.

"Palpable anger among daily bus commuters against BEST union & their ongoing strike. Common sentiment - quit the job if you are not happy with the wages/terms (coming from daily wage earners & lower middle class commuters).

Overheard inside NMMT bus which have stepped up service," a harried commuter wrote on Twitter.

The state government had last week invoked the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) against the striking employees.

But, it has so far not taken any stringent action except for sending them notices to evict the houses provided to them by the undertaking.

The BEST has a fleet of over 3,200 buses which criss-cross the metropolis and also operate services in the neighbouring Thane district and Navi Mumbai.

It is the second-biggest mode of transport in Mumbai after local trains, which ferry over 80 lakh passengers every day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BEST bus strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp