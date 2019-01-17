BJP office-bearer arrested in suburban Mumbai for stacking arms at his shop

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: A BJP office-bearer from Dombivali neighborng Mumbai was arrested by Kalyan crime branch on Wednesday after over 170 arms including swords and were seized from his fancy gift items shop.

The accused Dhananjay Kulkarni was produced before the magistrate where he has been remanded to two days of judicial custody.

However, we shall appeal against the order and seek his police custody as he has been charged with serious offences under arms act, said senior police officer Deepak Deoraj.

The arms that have been recovered from Kulkarni's shop contain airguns, knives, kukris, choppers, swords, axes and several other kinds of similar weapons, the police said.

While local BJP workers vouched for Kulkarni's innocence, there was no official statement from the party.