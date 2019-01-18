Home Cities Mumbai

Bar dancers, owners hail SC verdict, netas slam it

Bar dancers and owners welcomed the Supreme Court order relaxing some of the regulations on dance bars, though politicians were critical of the state government for not presenting its case properly.

Bar dancers welcomed the Supreme Court judgment and hoped they would get their livelihood back | PTI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Bar dancers and owners welcomed the Supreme Court order relaxing some of the regulations on dance bars, though politicians were critical of the state government for not presenting its case properly.
“The government had put stringent conditions that had made it difficult to run the dance bars. Hopefully, after today’s decision the dace bars can restart,” said Santosh Shetty, president of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants.

Varsha Kale, one of the petitioners and president of Bharatiya Bar Girls’ Union, said, “The verdict has raised a ray of hope for thousands of bar dancers who were suddenly rendered unemployed by the Maharashtra government’s decision to ban dance bars in 2005. I hope the dance bars start soon and the girls get back their livelihood.” 

The government said it would honour the court ruling, though it observed that the decision did not reflect public sentiment. The government also claimed its stand was vindicated as the apex court retained most of the conditions imposed on the dance bars. 

While senior minister Vinod Tawde said the government would seek a review of the decision before a larger bench, Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil said a decision regarding future action would be taken after the order is received and studied.

Criticising the court ruling, Shiv Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe said, “The legislation was aimed at prevention of glorification of sexual exploitation in the business. In that sense, the SC decision is bad. However, it must be noted the SC hasn’t done away with all the restrictions. It indicates that a more full-proof legislation is needed.”

While NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said the decision indicated the government didn’t put across its arguments strongly, state Congress chief Ashok Chavan termed it as the government’s “back-door attempt to restart the dance bars”.

‘Reopening dance bars will not be easy’ 

The SC order is unlikely to pave the way for restarting the dance bars anytime soon. “There are 293 orchestra bars in Mumbai. Most of them were once dace bars which had to be converted to orchestra bars, where only music is played, after the ban on dance bars in 2005. If they have to establish again as dance bars, they will have to seek fresh licences. We fear the process would not be too easy,” said Uday Shetty of Association Hotels and Restaurants

