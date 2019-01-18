National Cinema Museum in Mumbai to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Saturday

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) developed here in the premises of Fims Division, would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, January 19.

The state-of-the-art Museum, built at a cost of Rs. 140.61 crore, aims to take its visitors through an absorbing journey of over a century of Indian cinema in a storytelling mode with the help of visuals, graphics, artifacts, interactive exhibits and multimedia expositions.

The creation of the Museum has been guided by the Museum Advisory Committee headed by Shyam Benegal and an innovation Committee headed by Prasoon Joshi.