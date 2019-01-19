First Muslim Pracharak of RSS dies of brain haemorrhage in Mumbai

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: First Muslim Pracharak (full timer) of RSS and head of 'Dharma Jagran' wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Pralhad Shinde (52) died of a brain haemorrhage on Friday.

Born as Gulshan Abdulla Shaikh, to parents who worked as sweepers with the municipality at the hill station of Matheran, he started attending RSS Shakha a very young age.

He worked as a Pracharak between 1985 to 1991, first at Panvel and Pen of Raigad district adjoining Mumbai and then at Goa for a few years. In the meantime the whole family adopted Hinduism and he became Prahlad Shp.

In around 1992 he started working at Abhinav Shiksha Mandir school at Kadav near Karjat in Raigad district. He spoke at length at a seminar on Tuesday where he discussed the issue of Ram Mandir. He had to be admitted to hospital after the seminar as he complained of blurred vision.

That turned out to be brain haemorrhage and he slipped into a coma and died this morning.

He is survived by his wife Vasanti, son Mayuresh and daughter Gayatri, said Mahesh Kale, head of communications at Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

"Gulshan's journey to becoming RSS Pracharak was very exciting. As a young child, had a deep interest in Shakha activities. Looking at his interest and his leadership abilities, he was sent to other nearby places to spread the work of RSS by senior VHP activist from the area Dada Vedak. At Pen in the Raigad district he used to stay at RSS office in premises of a local Ganesh temple. Due to his communications skills, people easily accepted his being a Muslim and yet working for RSS," Kale said.

"Even after starting his family while working from Kadav he used his organizational skills to maintain widespread contacts with religious leaders of all sects and religions in the region. That made him unique," Kale added.

"Though we never met personally I had heard about him. His efforts were pioneering which led to many more Muslims joining RSS regularly," said Virag Pachpore from Nagpur who is a national convener of Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

"At RSS everybody who loves the motherland or Madare Vatan is welcome. Several Muslims who are convinced of this have joined the RSS and some of them have even worked as Pracharaks. I personally know a couple of them from Agra and Indore. But, in regular RSS programs involvement of Muslims is growing. During Shiv Shakti Sangam at Pune in 2016 around 100 Muslims had participated in complete RSS uniform, while at Meerat of UP around 3,000 Muslim families were involved in organizing food for RSS workers during a recent meet. We hope there would be many more such examples come forward in the future," Pachpore added.