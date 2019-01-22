Home Cities Mumbai

Maharasthra govt approves Rs 253 crore Nirbhaya scheme for Mumbai, focus on women's safety

The Nirbhaya Fund was started in 2013 by the Congress led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government to implement initiatives aimed at enhancing safety and security of women across India.

Published: 22nd January 2019 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya's Mother Asha Devi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra cabinet Tuesday approved the implementation of the Centre's Nirbhaya scheme, which seeks to curb crimes against women, for Mumbai.

The Nirbhaya Fund was started in 2013 by the Congress led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government to implement initiatives aimed at enhancing safety and security of women across India.

It is a non-lapsable fund and the corpus stands at Rs 3,600 crore up to 2018-19.

As per the scheme approved by the state cabinet Tuesday, the Centre will provide Rs 152.20 crore and the Maharashtra government will chip in with Rs 100.80 crore for the scheme, Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary, state Home department told PTI.

Gupta said the department would implement the scheme in this financial year itself since funds had been approved Tuesday.

"The Centre will provide financial help for the first three years and later all mechanisms like installation of CCTVs at 500 public places will be maintained by the state," he said.

"We will come up with a panic button in a mobile-based application that can be downloaded by women for security," he said, adding that "track me" solution applications would also be developed.

Gupta further said 70 per cent funds would be spent on technology, while the remaining would be for creating awareness.

According to the state cabinet decision, CCTV cameras would be placed at more than 500 public places.

Tracking of abusers on social media, creation of mobile data terminals, enhancing skills of officials by providing training etc would be done through the scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
United Progressive Alliance Nirbhaya scheme Womens saferty Congress Womens safety in mumbai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp