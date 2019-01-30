Home Cities Mumbai

Uber boat to run ferry on Mumbai coastal routes from February 1

UberBOAT service will start on February 1. Riders can access two variants of UberBOAT based on seating capacity — 6-8 seater for UberBOAT and 10 plus seater for UberBOAT XL.

Uber (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cab-hailing company Uber on Wednesday announced the pilot launch of its UberBOAT service in Mumbai. The on-demand service, which is being launched in partnership with Maharashtra Maritime Board, will provide transportation via speedboats from three of the city’s popular coastal routes, namely Gateway of India, Elephanta Islands and Mandwa Jetty. 

“We aim to provide efficient and easily accessible services to riders, who are looking at navigating through these specific routes. With this service, boat operators will be able to gain access to Uber’s highly engaged rider base and enhance their earning opportunity,” said Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia. 

Uber’s vision is to transform into a multi-modal transportation platform in India. In line with this, UberBOAT will enable riders in Mumbai to request a speedboat at the tap of a button through its app, thus making waterway commute in the city efficient and convenient. Apart from operating cab services in India, Uber also runs UberAUTO, its autorickshaw service, and UberMoto, a bike taxi service, in select cities.  

All UberBOAT rides will be equipped with best-in-class safety features including life jackets, emergency contact details and printed collaterals, along with a manual that highlights safety instructions. The rides are available at Rs 5,700 for UberBOAT (6-8 seater speedboats) and Rs 9,500 for UberBOAT XL (10+ seater) for the active routes. 

