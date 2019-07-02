Home Cities Mumbai

Malad wall collapse: Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased

18 people died after the compound wall of a building collapsed on hutments built on a hill slope in Kurar Village in the wee hours of Tuesday due to heavy downpour.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who were crushed to death after a wall collapsed in Malad area of the city.

"Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured. Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased," he tweeted.

Four people were rescued and admitted to Shatabdi hospital in the city.

Meanwhile, the torrential downpour has hampered train services to and from the city.

"Due to rains, Central Railway Suburban Services will run in following sections till further notice--CSMT-Bandra on Harbour line, Vashi-Panvel on Harbour line, Thane-Vashi-Panvel on Trans-Harbour line,4th corridor to Kharkopar, Thane-Kasara/Karjat/Khopoli on main line," said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai.

"12932 ADI-MMCT will be short terminated at BL and will remain cd between BL-MMCT. 12934 ADI-MMCT will be short terminated at BL and will remain cd between BL-MMCT," the railway said.

Pune Municipal Corporation has also issued an alert to all citizens to remain indoors.

