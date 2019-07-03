Home Cities Mumbai

Max mess in max city as rains lash Mumbai

The Maximum City came to a literal halt on Tuesday after being hit by heavy rains for two days in a row.

Published: 03rd July 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

People walk on waterlogged railway tracks owing to heavy rains at Tilak Nagar Station in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maximum City came to a literal halt on Tuesday after being hit by heavy rains for two days in a row. The downpour disrupted rail and air traffic in India’s financial capital, prompting authorities to close schools and offices. Over 30 people lost their lives as walls in Malad, Kalyan collapsed, while two people were electrocuted in Thane. Two others lost their lives as they drowned in a subway in Malad when their car stalled in the floodwaters.

Several parts of the city received around 400 mm of rains over 24 hours flooding streets and railway tracks, forcing the suspension of some suburban train services, which millions of commuters ride to work each day. The main runway at Mumbai airport, India’s second-biggest, was closed from midnight after a SpiceJet flight overshot the runway while landing. The normalisation of operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai may take up to two days for the flight operations to normalise, officials said. 

MIAL sources said that a 150 m ramp is being prepared to enable to push the aircraft out of the grassy area. “Due to runway excursion by the arriving aircraft, main runway is not available and secondary runway was put to use,” the CSIA said and urged passengers to check with airlines before leaving for airport.

READ HERE | Mumbai rains | 2005 redux: Two dead after SUV gets stuck in Malad underpass

“A total of 203 flights were cancelled at the Mumbai airport due to inclement weather and non-availability of the main runway for operations,” an airport official said.

The airport spokesperson said that currently the second airport is being used and the team is making all efforts to bring the main runway back to operations in 48 hours. Private weather agency Skymet said Mumbai is at “serious risk of flooding” between July 3 and 5. 

As many as 34 people have lost their lives in Maharashtra as heavy rains lash the state in the last 24 hours

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai rains Maharashtra rains
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp