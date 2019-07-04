Home Cities Mumbai

Rahul asks Mumbai Congress to take up issues faced by citizens during monsoon

The 49-year-old leader, who had announced his resignation as the Congress president on Wednesday, also discussed the party's preparation for the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

Published: 04th July 2019 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rahul Gandhi, who has resigned as Congress president, Thursday held a brief discussion with party leaders in Mumbai, in which he asked them to aggressively take up issues faced by citizens during monsoon.

Gandhi was in the city to appear in a local court in a defamation case.

The 49-year-old leader, who had announced his resignation as the Congress president on Wednesday, also discussed the party's preparation for the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora and party legislators from the city were present at the airport to receive Gandhi and see him off.

A party leader, who was present at the airport after the court hearing at Sewree said, "Rahulji appeared relaxed and took updates from us about the preparations for the assembly polls."

"He also asked us to aggressively take up the issue of problems faced by Mumbaikars during the monsoons. We told him about the issues raised by us during the just-concluded monsoon session of the state legislature," the leader added.

Gandhi said the party should hit the streets to highlight the problems faced by citizens during rains, he said.

The leader also said that the city unit informed Gandhi about the announcement by Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi (VBA) to "give" 40 seats to the Congress for the assembly polls.

"He told us that instead of focussing on the vote share of other parties like Vanchit Aghadi or MNS, it would be better if Congress leaders focus on improving its own vote share," another leader said on the condition of anonymity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Mumbai Congress Mumbai Rains
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp