Home Cities Mumbai

Train commuter chasing thief dies after falling on tracks at Mumbai's Charni Road station

Shakil Abdul Shaikh jumped out of a moving train to chase the thief who stole his wallet but lost his balance and fell on the tracks.

Published: 09th July 2019 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai local train

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 53-year-old local train commuter chasing a mobile phone thief died after he fell on tracks at Charni Road station here, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred Sunday morning when an unidentified person picked the wallet of the victim, Shakil Abdul Shaikh, on the coach of a Churchgate-bound local train, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

Shaikh jumped out of a moving train to chase the thief but lost his balance and fell on the tracks, he said.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official added.

The GRP said they zeroed in on the suspected pickpocket through CCTV footage of the station and arrested him.

He has been booked under sections 392 (Punishment for robbery) and 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
mumbai local Mumbai accident Mumbai train
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp