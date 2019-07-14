Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai Police arrest man for sending lewd messages to woman TV news anchor

Cuffe Parade police arrested the accused, identified as Atanu Ravindra Kumar, an unemployed man, the official said.

Published: 14th July 2019 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai police have arrested a 40 -year-old man from West Bengal for allegedly sending obscene messages on Facebook to a woman anchor of a television news channel here, an official said Sunday.

Cuffe Parade police arrested the accused, identified as Atanu Ravindra Kumar, an unemployed man, the official said.

The incident came to light after the TV anchor approached the Cuffe Parade police station a few days ago, he said.

"In the complaint, she said that the accused was sending obscene messages to her from his Facebook profile. When she blocked him, he created three more profiles and again started sending similar messages," he added.

Thereafter, the victim shared the matter with her husband, following which the latter rebuked the accused online.

But after that he started sending abusive messages to the couple, the official said.

Fed up with the online harassment, the anchor lodged a complaint with Cuffe Parade police against him, he said.

Accordingly, an offence was registered under IPC sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC and section 66 of Information and Technology Act.

During the probe, police found that the Facebook account had been created in West Bengal.

Accordingly, a team went there and arrested the accused, he said.

Kumar was produced before a court Saturday, which remanded him in police custody till Tuesday, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai Mumbai police Mumbai crime
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp