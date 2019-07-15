Mumbai man kills pregnant daughter over love marriage

By PTI

MUMBAI: A day after a 20-year-old woman was found stabbed to death on a footpath in suburban Ghatkopar, police Monday arrested her father for the crime, an official said.

Ramkumar Chourasiya (55) was upset that his daughter Minakshi had got married without his consent to a man she was in love with for over four years, the official said.

Minakshi was Sunday found on the footpath in Narayan Nagar area with her throat slit and severe stab wounds.

"During the probe, we found that Minakshi was married and pregnant. We spoke to her husband, her in-laws and her father. She had told her in-laws that she was going to meet her father and would then proceed with him to her maternal home," the official said.

"Investigations revealed that Minakshi and her father were together around Saturday night. He killed her with a sharp weapon during this time," he said.

Chourasiya is a resident of Matunga in central Mumbai and owns a paan shop in the vicinity, he said.