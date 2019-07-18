Home Cities Mumbai

After Mumbai tragedy, Fadnavis government promises law to revamp buildings

 Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis promised a new legislation to regulate cluster development of the dilapidated buildings even as the death toll at the Dongri building collapse touched 14.

Rescuers conduct search operation at the site of the collapsed four-storey Kesarbai building at Dongri in Mumbai Wednesday July 17 2019. | PTI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis promised new legislation to regulate cluster development of the dilapidated buildings even as the death toll at the Dongri building collapse touched 14.

Fadnavis also announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured adding that the state government shall bare all the medical expenses for them.

At a meeting of ministers and senior bureaucrats, Fadnavis also reviewed issues related to old and dilapidated buildings in the city and their redevelopment. The chief minister also assessed the issue of illegal constructions and directed all the officials to take strict actions against such constructions.

Residents of buildings which are declared dangerous by the MHADA are reluctant to relocate to transit camps in suburbs during the period of redevelopment.

Taking into account this hurdle, CM Fadnavis suggested that new legislation should be brought in to identify clusters of such buildings and compulsory cluster development will be done.

“To remove all the and complications for cluster redevelopment of C1 buildings, measures like making a provision to give two-year rent to the residents not being provided accommodation in transit camps and creating more transit locations through slum rehabilitation and other schemes can be taken,” he said.

