Home Cities Mumbai

Self-proclaimed godwoman arrested in Mumbai for duping woman of Rs 12 lakh

The accused told the complainant that she had divine powers through which she could speak to Saibaba of Shirdi and help solve her family and employment-related problems.

Published: 20th July 2019 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 56-year-old self-styled godwoman was Friday arrested for allegedly duping a woman and her family of Rs 12.75 lakh here, police said.

The accused woman was identified as Kiran Daruwala alias Guruma, an official said, adding that she was arrested by N M Joshi Marg Police in central Mumbai.

"The incident came to light when the victim approached the police with a complaint of cheating and molestation," an official said.

The 34-year-old complainant, a resident of Khar in western suburbs, told the police that she came in contact with Guruma, who later visited her house in November 2016, he said.

The accused told the complainant that she had divine powers through which she could speak to Saibaba of Shirdi and help solve her family and employment-related problems.

"The victim's in-laws were suffering from some ailments.

On the pretext of curing them through her divine powers, she demanded money from the victim," he said.

The godwoman used to tell the complainant that she was suffering due to her and her husband's sins from the previous birth.

She also told the complainant that if she wants her miseries to end, she has to perform a 'puja', to which the victim agreed, the official said.

"While performing the rituals, Guruma molested the victim," he said, adding that from time to time, she kept demanding money from the victim on the pretext of curing her ills.

She took at least Rs 12.75 lakh from the victim till the complaint was filed.

Finally the victim realised that she was being duped by Guruma and she lodged a complaint, he said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an offence against the accused under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and relevant sections of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, the police official said.

During the probe, it came to light that the accused woman was indulging in these kind of activities since the last 12 years, he said.

The accused woman was produced before court, which remanded her in police custody till July 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Mumbai Mumbai godwoman Mumbai godwomen Mumbai godwoman arrested
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp