Motorman halts Mumbai suburban train to save teenager lying on track 

By PTI

MUMBAI: An alert motorman of a Mumbai suburban train on Sunday saved life of a youth who was trying to commit suicide by lying onto a railway track near Mankhurd railway station, officials said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 pm between Vashi and Mankhurd stations on the Harbour line route when the train was travelling at a speed of 80 kms/hour.

The motorman of the CSMT-bound train, Narendra Talekar, applied emergency brakes when he spotted a youth lying on the railway track, the officials said, adding that the train came to a halt just few metres away from the youth.

Talekar then got off his cabin, counselled the teenager and handed him over to locals before moving on.