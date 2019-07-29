Home Cities Mumbai

This Mumbai cafe is entirely made out of cardboard. Don't believe us? Knock on the walls!

Located in Bandra Kurla Complex,  this cafe is redefining how you can use the versatile material to design trendy interiors.

Published: 29th July 2019 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Cardboard Cafe was fabricated deploying cutting edge digital design and fabrication tools (Photo | Edex)

By Shreesha Ghosh
Express News Service

You all have heard of the term 'Think out of the box.' Now, this exciting new cafe in Mumbai wants you to think (and also eat) inside a cardboard box. Didn't get us? Well, if you are a Mumbaikar, you already know about the cafe we are talking about. But, for the others, it's called Cardboard, India's first joint that's entirely made out of eco-friendly, durable cardboard!

Located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), this cafe is redefining how you can use the versatile material to design trendy interiors. Starting from tables to chairs, light fixtures, walls, menu and even the bill, — every single thing is made out of cardboard. 

The cafe was conceived and designed by architect Nuru Karim of NUDES (a Mumbai-based architectural firm) and the cafe was brought to life by Yung Dhanani and his sibling Bhavna Dhanani of BAD Management in collaboration with Shilpa Tulaskar and Vishal Shetty from Thyme and Reason Hospitality.

Siblings Yung and Bhavana Dhanani who are from India but were brought up in Spain, on their travels to India, had started their first cafe — BAD — in 2015, designed by architect and close friend, Nuru. "He likes to experiment and work with natural materials so he had designed the exterior façade out of 25,992 PVC pipes. He then had done a project in 2018 which I personally loved — it was Noah's Ark made out of cardboard. After that, I was pretty sure he would make his next project out of this beautiful material," Yung Dhanani, co-founder of Cardboard Cafe says, explaining the origin of their idea.

Yung then was approached in 2018 by his investors — Thyme and Reason — to do a restaurant with them. He sat with Nuru and decided to showcase the idea of cardboard as a material to be used for the entire cafe and focus on sustainability to give this humble material some pizzazz. "Then came seven months of trials and figuring out the material and how it would react in all seasons. It then took four months to build the entire cafe. Cardboard opened to the public on February 3, 2019," adds Yung.

So, why did they choose cardboard?

Cardboard Cafe was fabricated deploying cutting edge digital design and fabrication tools. Interior architecture elements including furniture, products, lights and accessories were all fabricated using corrugated cardboard. Whatever material has been used in the cafe has been tested through vigorous prototyping to examine functionality and durability, says Yung, who is also the head chef at the cafe. All the tabletops present at the cafe have been wax laminated to prevent water or food from affecting the material, he adds.

The food served at the cafe is an amalgamation of different influences, styles and ingredients. The ingredients are all generally locally sourced (bread from Mag St Bread Co, coffee from the South, etc), every dish is made fresh, and there’s a focus on some really eccentric and unusual combinations — pulled pork with orange wedges for instance. Cardboard also offers vegan and Jain options as the chef is vegan himself but, they are also quite good at handling their meat and seafood. 

Yung says that their customer feedback is what keeps them going mostly. "Customers have given all kinds of reactions many positive ones and some which helped to understand and learn about the material more. First reactions are so humbling, beautiful and some are hilarious — when they slowly sit on it all worried if it will break and then they are all excited that yes it can take their weight. A few even tell their spouses that we have lost weight. But what I enjoy the most is how people can touch and feel the material, understand it's depth and teaches people to be more aware and sustainable," exclaims Yung.

(This article was originally published on EdexLive)
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai Mumbai cafe cardboard durable cardboard
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp