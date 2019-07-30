Home Cities Mumbai

Man killed during birthday bash in Mumbai, six held

The incident occurred at a park in Pant Nagar when a group of men attacked Sawant, who was celebrating his birthday with friends, with knives and glass bottles.

Published: 30th July 2019 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest

For representational purposes ( Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death while he was celebrating his birthday in suburban Ghatkopar, police said on Monday, adding they have arrested six accused for the crime.

A recent quarrel between the deceased, Nitesh alias Bunty Sawant, and one of the accused is suspected to be the trigger behind the crime, a police official said.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at a park in Pant Nagar when a group of men attacked Sawant, who was celebrating his birthday with friends, with knives and glass bottles.

During the attack, Sawant sustained stab injuries on his stomach and head, the official said.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Police have so far arrested Sanket Kharat (26), Mahesh Shivalkar (29), Prasad Gapat (22), Rohan Nikam (29), Kamlesh Hole (20) and Yash Ichale (19) while another accused is on the run, the official said.

A case has been registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pant Nagar police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai Mumbai Crimes Mumbai police
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp