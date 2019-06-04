Home Cities Mumbai

38-year-old man killed in his Mumbai residence

The CCTV grabs show three persons entering the building around 2 am.

Published: 04th June 2019 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 38-year-old man was allegedly killed Tuesday by unidentified persons who slit his throat in Antop Hill area, police said.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am when the victim, Anand Narayan, was alone in his seventh-floor residence in Panta Galaxy building, a police official said, adding that neighbours of Narayan alerted police after hearing his cries for help.

Narayan was found lying in a pool of blood at his residence, following which he was rushed to Sion hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official added.

"As of now, we have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons," Antop Hill police station senior inspector Rajiv Whaval said.

He said the motive behind the crime is being investigated. Meanwhile, another police official said the CCTV grabs show three persons entering the building around 2 am.

"We suspect that the trio were involved in the crime," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai murder Murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp