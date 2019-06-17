Home Cities Mumbai

Physiotherapy student jumps to death from building in Mumbai

A passerby spotted 21-year-old student lying on the ground in a pool of blood following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 21-year-old physiotherapy student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building at Dadar here in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

Omkar Mahesh Thakur, went to the terrace of 'Kohinoor Tower', located on Bal Govind Das Road in Dadar area, around 3.30 am and jumped from there, a police official said.

A passerby spotted Thakur lying on the ground in a pool of blood following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Thakur, who lived in an apartment on the building's fifth floor, was studying physiotherapy at the KEM Hospital in Parel area here and was in the last year of the course, he said.

The reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that the deceased's friends and colleagues at the hospital were being quizzed.

An accidental death report was registered and a probe was underway, he said.

suicide

