Suspected IED case: Cops hail quick thinking of Navi Mumbai school watchman

A box containing a concrete block having four electric wirings connected with a 12-volt battery and an analog timer was spotted by the watchman on Monday afternoon on a hand cart near the school gate

Navi Mumbai Police Bomb Squad diffuse a suspected low intensity bomb found near New Sudhagad School in Navi Mumbai Monday June 17 2019. | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Investigation into the recovery of a suspected IED near a school in Navi Mumbai has revealed that a watchman and another employee probably averted a tragedy by snipping the electric wires attached to the battery, a police official said Wednesday.

The explosive was taken to Khadakpada near Taloja where it was destroyed in a controlled blast Tuesday night.

A police official Wednesday said that the watchman and another employee of the school cut the electric wiring attached to the battery after spotting it inside the box.

"If the forensic report confirms that it was an explosive substance then we would say a major tragedy was averted due to alertness of the school employees," he said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under section 4 of the Explosives Act (Punishment for attempt to cause an explosion, or for making or keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property) against unidentified persons at Kalmboli police station.

Sections 440 (Mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were also added to the FIR, the official said.

Teams from the explosives department and forensic science lab (FSL) have collected the residue from the spot where the box was found and also taken samples to find out the nature of the explosive material, the official said.

The reports are expected later this week.

Maharashtra ATS has also launched a probe into the incident, apart from local police.

Navi Mumbai IED Case
