Man's suicide bid at Navi Mumbai police building foiled, cop injured

By PTI

MUMBAI: A man Saturday tried to commit suicide from the terrace of the three-storeyed Navi Mumbai police headquarter building but his attempt was foiled by quick response team (ORT) personnel, one of whom got injured in the rescue effort, an official said.

Yogesh Tandane is a resident of Beed district and is apparently mentally unstable, the official added.

"He left home after a dispute some days ago. He climbed atop the police headquarters in Kalamboli crying out that there was no one for him and that he was good for nothing. When he refused to come down despite appeals, a QRT posse managed to get hold of him and bring him down to safety," he said.

QRT commando Swapnil Mandlik suffered injuries in the neck and hand while pinning down Tandane and getting him off a water tank on top of the terrace, and has been hospitalised, he said.

Tandane has not been charged for any offence as yet and is most likely to be sent to a rehabilitation centre, the official informed.

A video of the incident later went viral on social media.