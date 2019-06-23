Home Cities Mumbai

Shiv Sena's women workers remove lingerie mannequins from Mumbai streets

The Sena workers claimed that such a display of lingerie makes women feel embarrassed.

Published: 23rd June 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: Activists of the Shiv Sena's women's wing removed illegal mannequins from some streets and shops in Mumbai.

The action came after the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation recently asked garment shop owners not to put up mannequins displaying lingerie without the civic body's permission.

Around 30 women workers from Sena's local unit on Saturday marched to some streets in Vile Parle area here and removed such mannequins hanging from trees and placed outside shops.

They also asked the shop owners to remove such mannequin busts put up inside their outlets.

The Sena workers claimed that such a display of lingerie makes women feel embarrassed.

"It could also attract unnecessary attention of children walking on streets," Rajani Mestri, a Sena worker from Vile Parle area, said.

The name of a shop is sufficient for any person to know what kind of garments it sells and there is no need to display lingerie openly, another party worker said.

The Sena local unit workers in other parts of the city will also initiate similar action outside shops, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena lingerie mannequins Mumbai
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp