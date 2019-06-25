Home Cities Mumbai

IndiGo Mumbai-Jaipur flight makes emergency landing after suspected mid-air oil leakage

During the cruise at 31,000 ft, the flight crew after noticing tank fuel quantity getting reduced, declared Mayday call on board the flight to Jaipur air traffic control and sought emergency landing.

Published: 25th June 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

IndiGo flight

IndiGo flight (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Passengers on board an IndiGo Jaipur-bound flight from here survived a mid-air scare Saturday after the pilots was forced to shut one of its engines due to suspected oil leakage, a source said Monday.

The flight landed under full emergency conditions, a he said.

During the cruise at 31,000 ft, the flight crew after noticing tank fuel quantity getting reduced, declared Mayday call on board the flight to Jaipur air traffic control and sought emergency landing, he said.

The number of passenger on board the aircraft could not be immediately known.

A probe has been initiated into the incident, which took place on June 22, Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar told PTI from New Delhi.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the incident but said that "no oil leak" was noticed though fuel quantity indication of engine 1 tank was found fluctuating.

"IndiGo A320neo was operating on Mumbai-Jaipur flight on June 22. On top of descent at Jaipur, pilot observed engine 1 fuel tank quantity decreasing. He suspected fuel leak from that engine and carried the checklist. Safe single engine landing was made," the spokesperson said in the statement.

Detailed checks of the engine were carried out on its arrival at Jaipur, it said adding "no fuel leak was noticed. However, fuel quantity indication of engine-1 tank was found fluctuating, which was rectified." Aircraft is back in service, it added.

IndiGo, however, remained silent on pilots declaring Mayday call and aircraft making an emergency landing.

In another incident, the airline had to replace the engine of one of its brand new Airbus A321 neo planes due detection of oil and metal chips during its flight to Bengaluru from New Delhi on June 21, as per the source.

The aircraft was grounded in Bengaluru after completing the flight and later flown as a ferry flight on Delhi, where it underwent an engine change, he said.

IndiGo in a statement said that the aircraft is already back in service.

"There was oil chip message on an IndiGo A321neo operating to Bengaluru from New Delhi on June 21. As per the guidelines, the aircraft was ferry flown to Delhi," it said.

Detailed checks were done in Delhi and the engine was required to be replaced, which has been done, it said adding the aircraft is back in service.

