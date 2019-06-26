Home Cities Mumbai

Thief who robbed Maharashtra MLA's wife's valuables at railway station nabbed

The CCTV at the railway station had caught Ahmed Saiyad (34), a resident of Kalyan, in the act. 

MUMBAI: The thief who had robbed a Maharashtra MLA 's wife of her valuables at the Kalyan railway station has been nabbed and the loot has been recovered, railway police have said.

Ahmed Saiyad (34), a resident of Kalyan, was arrested by the police on Wednesday while fleeing after stealing a purse and a bag of documents belonging to  the wife of MLA Rahul Bondre on Monday morning, said senior police inspector Ajit Bartakke. The CCTV at the railway station had caught him in the act. 

A complaint was registered at the CSMT police station on Monday. It was then transferred to Kalyan on Tuesday.

A team under police inspector A S Sheikh nabbed Saiyad on Tuesday evening.

After a preliminary inquiry, Saiyad's arrest was registered late in the night, Bartakke said on Wednesday.

The police are still investigating another case involving another MLA's valuables, he added. 

