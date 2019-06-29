Home Cities Mumbai

Andheri wall collapse damages cars, three incidents in Mumbai

Incidents of uprooting of trees, short-circuits have also been reported from various parts of the city.

Published: 29th June 2019 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

A portion of a building collapsed near Kurla Station (West) on Saturday

A portion of a building collapsed near Kurla Station (West) on Saturday. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The wall of a housing society Saturday collapsed in suburban Andheri, with officials stating there were no injuries in the incident, though a few cars parked there were damaged.

The incident took place in Marol area of the western suburb at around 7 am, an official said. The metropolis also saw two other incidents of wall collapse amid heavy rains since Friday, injuring five persons.

"While three persons were injured in Dadar on Friday, two others were injured in Govandi last night. They were treated in nearby hospitals and discharged," officials said.

Incidents of uprooting of trees, short-circuits have also been reported from various parts of the city.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said 39 incidents of short circuit, 104 incidents of uprooting of trees or falling of branches were reported.

In one of these tree fall incidents late Friday night, a few cars got damaged, he said.

