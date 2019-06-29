Home Cities Mumbai

Heavy rains continue in Mumbai and adjoining areas for second day

Although the rains did not much affect the normal life in the city, at least five persons were injured in rain-related incidents, officials said.

Commuters wade through a water logged street as it rains in Mumbai Friday June 28 2019. | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

The suburban local trains, called the lifeline of Mumbai, remained largely unaffected and were running as per their schedule.

However, in view of IMD's heavy rainfall forecast, the Central Railway (CR) cancelled some express or passenger trains, especially those between Mumbai and Pune.

A press release issued by the CR said Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express, Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express, Bhusaval-Mumbai Passenger, Pune-Panvel Passenger have been cancelled on Saturday and Sunday.

The Bhusaval-Pune Express has been diverted through Daund-Manmad.

Mumbai-Bhusaval Passenger will remain cancelled till July 1, it said.

According to the officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 39 incidents of short circuit, 104 incidents of the uprooting of trees or falling of tree branches were reported from various parts of the city.

Five persons were injured in two different incidents of wall collapse in the city, they said.

"While three persons were injured in Dadar on Friday, two others were injured in Govandi last night. They were treated in nearby hospitals and discharged," they said.

According to the civic officials, a tree was uprooted as a result of incessant rains on Friday night, in which some cars got damaged.

Meanwhile, the weather department predicted rains in Mumbai, Thane and the coastal areas on Saturday.

Latest satellite images showed active monsoon conditions over the west coast with deep westerlies, it said.

In the last 24 hours, Colaba observatory recorded 81.2 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz weather station recorded 234.8 mm rainfall.

