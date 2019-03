By ANI

MUMBAI: Several cars were gutted on late Wednesday night after a fire broke out at a car service centre near Mahalakshmi Railway Station in Mumbai.

This railway station lies on the Western Line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway. The fire has now been doused. No casualties have been reported so far.

The photos from the incident site show the damaged cars and firefighters carrying out the rescue operation. The police is yet to ascertain the cause of the fire at the service centre.