Mumbai bridge collapse: 2 BMC engineers suspended, firms that carried repairs under scanner

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A day after the foot over bridge outside CSMT station collapsed, killing six people and leaving 31 injured, heads rolled as two engineers of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) were suspended and a probe ordered against three other retired officials. Firms that carried out repair work on the bridge as well as its structural audit were blacklisted and de-empanelled.

“There is a prima facie reason to believe that the structural audit has been conducted in an irresponsible and negligent manner. This tragedy could have been avoided if the structural audit had been done diligently,” the BMC report said.“It’s apparent that the structural audit report had failed to point out an impending failure. In spite of commissioning the report and spending public money on it, the true state of the bridge was not brought out. The structural report should be made public,” the municipal body said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta to conduct a primary inquiry at the earliest and name the officers responsible for the incident. Chief Engineer (Vigilance) was directed to look into the causes of the bridge collapse, status of its maintenance (history of maintenance and repairs) and various aspects related to its structural audit. His report was received on Friday evening following which action was taken against the officials and firms involved, a senior BMC officer said.

The BMC had ordered structural audit of 314 bridges in the city in 2016. The auditors advised demolition and reconstruction of 14 bridges, major repairs on 47 others and minor repairs on another 176 bridges. The remaining 77 bridges were marked “in sound condition”. The bridge that collapsed on Thursday was among the 77 certified safe by the auditors.