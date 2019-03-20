'Congress Darshan' back after 3 years; hails Nehru, Priyanka

By PTI

MUMBAI: More than three years after it was discontinued for publishing an unflattering article critical of Jawaharlal Nehru and Sonia Gandhi, Hindi language monthly "Congress Darshan" has hit the stands again, just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In its cover story, the 60-page magazine has welcomed the formal political foray of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sister of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

It also praises the first prime minister for his "immense contribution" to the nation building as well as to the Kashmir cause. The monthly is not a formal publication of the Congress.

The journal was taken out of circulation after an unattributed article published in December, 2015, blamed Nehru for the Kashmir and China problems, and accused him of ignoring the counsel of his colleague Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on international affairs.

That article had also published some objectionable remarks on the then party president Sonia Gandhi. After a controversy, the then content editor was sacked, and Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam tendered an unconditional apology.

In the latest issue, the monthly has slammed Narendra Modi-led NDA government for "politicising" the valour of armed forces for deriving "political benefits". Magazine founding editor Kripashankar Tiwari said the periodical was neither a party journal nor a party publication.

"'Congress Darshan' is neither a party journal nor a party publication. It does not get funding from the party, still it primarily focuses on the expansion of party's philosophy. It had to be closed due to some controversy, but that days are over and we are back," Tiwari told PTI.

Tiwari said they have learned from the past mistakes and have "reshaped" the editorial staff. "We are confident now that such controversy will not happen again," he said. The magazine was first launched on December 9, 2003 by Sonia Gandhi.