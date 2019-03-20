Home Cities Mumbai

Holika Dahan: Mumbai brothers to burn effigy of PUBG game

This comes over a month after an 18-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after he had an argument with his family members over buying a new mobile phone for playing PUBG.

Published: 20th March 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

PUBG

Visual from PUBG (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: To create awareness about the negative impact of PUBG on gamers, Amar and Ashish Vitthal, twin brothers from Sion Koliwada, have built an effigy of the mobile game which they plan to burn today on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan'.

Speaking to ANI, Ashish said: "It (PUBG) must be banned. Parents tell us children play PUBG all day. They appreciate us for the concept."

Amar added, "People are turning violent by playing PUBG, children are not focussing on studies. So we came up with this concept. Earlier we had created awareness about noise pollution, demonetisation etc. We will burn this effigy during 'Holika Dahan'. We want to spread a social message."

This comes over a month after an 18-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after he had an argument with his family members over buying a new mobile phone for playing PUBG.

In February this year, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) had said popular online games such as PUBG, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto, God of War, Hitman, Plague Inc and Pokemon negatively impact children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Holika Dahan PUBG

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp