Home Cities Mumbai

Non-IIT Mumbai lad bags Rs 1.2 crore job at Google's London office

Khan, a computer science student was shortlisted in November last year based on his profile on a programming site.

Published: 29th March 2019 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Google

Image used for representational purpose only

By Online Desk

A 21-year-old, non-IIT engineer from Mumbai, bagged a hefty Rs 1.2 core package at Google's London office.  Abdullah Khan, a student of Shree LR Tiwari Engineering College was called for an interview by Google. Following a couple of rounds of interviews, he was asked to appear for final screening at Google's London office.

Khan, a computer science student was shortlisted in November last year based on his profile on a programming site. His salary is divided into the base salary of Rs 54.5 lakh per annum, 15 per cent bonus and stock options worth Rs 58.9 lakhs.  

"I used to participate as it was fun. I did not even know that firms check programmers' profile on such sites. I showed the email to my friend who knew someone who had received such an email in the past. I'm looking forward to joining their team. It will be an amazing learning experience for me, " Khan told TOI.

The average salary offered to a non-IIT engineering graduate is 4 lakh per annum. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abdullah Khan Google job google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp