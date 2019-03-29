Non-IIT Mumbai lad bags Rs 1.2 crore job at Google's London office

By Online Desk

A 21-year-old, non-IIT engineer from Mumbai, bagged a hefty Rs 1.2 core package at Google's London office. Abdullah Khan, a student of Shree LR Tiwari Engineering College was called for an interview by Google. Following a couple of rounds of interviews, he was asked to appear for final screening at Google's London office.

Khan, a computer science student was shortlisted in November last year based on his profile on a programming site. His salary is divided into the base salary of Rs 54.5 lakh per annum, 15 per cent bonus and stock options worth Rs 58.9 lakhs.

"I used to participate as it was fun. I did not even know that firms check programmers' profile on such sites. I showed the email to my friend who knew someone who had received such an email in the past. I'm looking forward to joining their team. It will be an amazing learning experience for me, " Khan told TOI.

The average salary offered to a non-IIT engineering graduate is 4 lakh per annum.