Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai's iconic single screen theatre Chanda Cinema closed for renovation

A number of single-screen theatres in the city have shutdown, the most recent being Eros Cinema at Churchgate and Naaz Cinema at Grant Road, due to multiplex culture.

Published: 31st March 2019 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The iconic single screen theatre Chandan Cinema, located in suburban Juhu, has shutdown its operation with Akshay Kumar's "Kesari" being the last film to release here.

The single-screen theatre has been closed for the renovation and will reopen after three years, owner of the cinema hall, Sameer Joshi, said.

A number of single-screen theatres in the city have shutdown, the most recent being Eros Cinema at Churchgate and Naaz Cinema at Grant Road, due to the rise of the multiplex culture and low ticket sales.

Chandan cinema was built in 1974 and since then it has been one of the most favourite places for movie goers.

"It is very nostalgic and emotional moment for us. We started with 'Bobby' it has been a long journey for us. We have had high occupancy. But then not much films are made for masses and with the advent of multiplexes, a new genre of films are being made so our occupancy was not much. Till six years ago it was houseful," owner of Chandan cinema Sameer Joshi, told PTI.

In its 46 years of existence, Joshi said the theatre has tried to counter every major threat from VCRs, multiplexes, piracy and streaming platforms.

"Also demographics play an important part. We had too many multiplexes coming up. Ticket prices went up and there are people who wait to watch a film on TV, there is piracy. We have always updated and stayed with time like we had 4K projector for 'Kesari'," he added.

Joshi was four-years-old when his father Baijanath Joshi, a businessman who dealt in plastics, built the theatre for his wife Chandrakanta, fondly called Chandan.

"The story behind the birth of this theatre is one of the greatest untold love stories of my father and mother," Joshi said.

Asked if the name of the revamped version of the theatre would remain the same, Joshi said, "The name will be the same and currently nothing is decided about the format. All this will take three years to come up. This time we will have three screens."

Expressing his sadness over the shutdown, filmmaker Karan Johar, posted on Twitter, "Chandan (Juhu) is a cinema that I tracked ever since I can remember! A barometer for audience reactions! Heartbreaking to see this era end! The only respite is that the last film played will have been ours! #kesariatchandan."

Karan was one of the producers on Akshay's "Kesari".

Director Kunal Kohli tweeted, "The romanticism of single screens is what drove generations of filmmakers. The new crop of filmmakers will sadly never know the magic of your film being accepted in a single screen. That connect is what we make/made films for."

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandan Cinema Mumbai theatre Kesari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp