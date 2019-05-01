Fire breaks out at residential building in Navi Mumbai

By ANI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out on the 15th floor of a residential building in sector-19 of Navi Mumbai's Airoli area on Tuesday evening.

Six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flame which broke out at around 6:45 pm. Ambulances were also present at the spot. No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This comes less than a day after a fire broke out at Cama Industrial Estate in Goregaon at around 2.30 am on Tuesday. 12 fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze. No casualty or injury was reported.