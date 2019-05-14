Home Cities Mumbai

51-year-old CGST employee jumps off 30th floor of WTC tower in Mumbai

A case of accidental death has been registered at Cuffe Parade police station and further probe was on, he added.

Published: 14th May 2019 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Central Goods and Services Tax superintendent allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 30th-floor office of the department in the World Trade Centre complex in Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday at around 6pm and police claimed deceased Harendra Mainlal Kapadia (51) was depressed after suffering a brain stroke a few months ago.

"He was found in a pool of blood by security personnel who rushed him to Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," an official said.

"Kapadia, a resident of Oshiwara, had suffered a brain stroke and was off-duty for over seven months before rejoining three months ago.

We have been told that he was suffering from depression," another official said. A case of accidental death has been registered at Cuffe Parade police station and further probe was on, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CGST employee Central Goods and Services Tax Harendra Mainlal Kapadia Mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp