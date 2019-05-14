51-year-old CGST employee jumps off 30th floor of WTC tower in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Central Goods and Services Tax superintendent allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 30th-floor office of the department in the World Trade Centre complex in Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday at around 6pm and police claimed deceased Harendra Mainlal Kapadia (51) was depressed after suffering a brain stroke a few months ago.

"He was found in a pool of blood by security personnel who rushed him to Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," an official said.

"Kapadia, a resident of Oshiwara, had suffered a brain stroke and was off-duty for over seven months before rejoining three months ago.

We have been told that he was suffering from depression," another official said. A case of accidental death has been registered at Cuffe Parade police station and further probe was on, he added.