Mumbai policeman booked for flashing women 

A police constable has been booked for allegedly flashing his private parts before women in Nehru Nagar here, the police said on Tuesday.

Published: 15th May 2019 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

MUMBAI: A police constable has been booked for allegedly flashing his private parts before women in Nehru Nagar here, the police said on Tuesday.

"Harishchandra Lahane has been living there for last ten years. On May 10, he went to the balcony where women were also sitting. He hurled abuses, went back and returned naked. He was arrested. The court granted him bail. An inter-departmental inquiry will be done," said Vilash Shinde, senior Police Inspector.

The police has registered a case under 354 (A) (making sexually coloured remarks, shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

