Kenyan national held with cocaine worth Rs 3 crore in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Kenyan national who allegedly supplied "high-quality cocaine" in several parts of the metropolis has been arrested and a huge quantity of the contraband worth Rs 3 crore has been seized, police said Saturday.

The seizure was made by the Bandra unit of the Anti- Narcotic Cell on Friday night.

"A patrolling ANC team intercepted a person carrying a green bag in Carter Road area. A search led us to over half a kilogramme of high-quality cocaine worth Rs 3.06 crore in the illicit market.

The man has been identified as Kenyan national David Lemaron Ol Tubulai," an official said.

"Our probe shows that he is one of the main suppliers of cocaine in upmarket areas like Khar, Juhu and Versova. He has been charged under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," he said.