Home Cities Mumbai

Railway TC booked for manhandling passenger at Bandra station

The incident took place Saturday morning on platform number one, an official said.

Published: 26th May 2019 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Railways, train

Image for representational purpose only. ( File/ EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: An offence has been registered against a Western Railway ticket collector (TC) for manhandling a passenger at Bandra station, police said Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday morning on platform number one, an official said.

"Passenger Prashant Ghag, who alighted from a local train, was asked to present his ticket by TC Deepak Rane. While Ghag had a valid ticket, his identity card was not stamped. Rane wanted Ghag to pay a fine and this led to an altercation during which the complainant was assaulted," he said.

Ghag filed a complaint with the Bandra railway police which registered a case against Rane under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), the official said.

Rane has not been arrested as yet and a letter has been given to the divisional chief ticket collector about the incident, following which action has been initiated against the accused, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mumbai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bandra station Bandra TC Railway TC Indian railways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp