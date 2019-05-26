Railway TC booked for manhandling passenger at Bandra station

By PTI

MUMBAI: An offence has been registered against a Western Railway ticket collector (TC) for manhandling a passenger at Bandra station, police said Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday morning on platform number one, an official said.

"Passenger Prashant Ghag, who alighted from a local train, was asked to present his ticket by TC Deepak Rane. While Ghag had a valid ticket, his identity card was not stamped. Rane wanted Ghag to pay a fine and this led to an altercation during which the complainant was assaulted," he said.

Ghag filed a complaint with the Bandra railway police which registered a case against Rane under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), the official said.

Rane has not been arrested as yet and a letter has been given to the divisional chief ticket collector about the incident, following which action has been initiated against the accused, he added.